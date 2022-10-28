WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona.

SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m.

This is the eighth liftoff and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description .

The Falcon’s first stage was expected to return to Earth shortly after the launch, while the upper stage is expected to continue towards orbit and deploy the Starlinks.

