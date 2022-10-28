Advertise
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona.

SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m.

This is the eighth liftoff and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon’s first stage was expected to return to Earth shortly after the launch, while the upper stage is expected to continue towards orbit and deploy the Starlinks.

