Suspect arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have made an arrest regarding a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27.

When authorities arrived, they said, the found 65-year-old Helen Jeanette Mugford, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver involved reportedly fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Police obtained information identifying the suspect vehicle as a white 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 truck and obtained a possible license plate. On October 28, officers from Operations Division East Patrol (ODE), along with officers from the ODE/Community Response Team (CRT), located the suspect vehicle and the registered owner in the 3700 block of E. Bellevue St.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Jose Ricardo Hernandez Jr.

At the conclusion of interviews Hernandez was booked into Pima County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a class 2 felony.

On October 27, officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash. That is where Mugford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives who processed the scene said Mugford had been crossing Broadway Boulevard, headed south in a marked crosswalk, when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that had been driving east.

Though failure to yield to a pedestrian is a contributing factor, police said, they are focusing on the crime of leaving the scene of a fatal wreck in the investigation.

