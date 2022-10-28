Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic backups on eastbound I-10 near Orange Grove Road

A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:22 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on eastbound I-10 is restricted past Orange Grove Road because of a tractor-trailer fire.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, nobody was hurt in this incident.

Officials say the fire started at the back of the trailer and was not the result of a crash.

Drivers should merge left as the right two lanes are blocked.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falcon 9 rocket launched by Space X is visible across the Tucson area.
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Three inflatable Halloween decorations stolen from Tucson family's front yard.
Two men caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from Tucson family
Daniel Mota Dos Reis was arrested Thursday after an officer recognized him in surveillance...
Police arrest suspect in burglary of Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say

Latest News

A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28.
Truck fire on I-10 in Tucson
Police: Man hit by car on Tucson’s south side
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The Broadway improvement project is complete, but developers are still working on parts of the...
Broadway Improvement Project, Sunshine Mile ready for the public