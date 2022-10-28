Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic backups on eastbound I-10 near Orange Grove Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on eastbound I-10 is restricted past Orange Grove Road because of a tractor-trailer fire.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, nobody was hurt in this incident.

Officials say the fire started at the back of the trailer and was not the result of a crash.

Drivers should merge left as the right two lanes are blocked.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.