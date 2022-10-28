Advertise
Tucson’s Veterans Day Parade set to return after 2-year absence

High School Junior ROTC units and other military and veteran-related groups are among the...
High School Junior ROTC units and other military and veteran-related groups are among the groups scheduled to appear in the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Tucson on Nov. 11. (Photo from 2018 parade.)((Source: Paul Durrant / Tucson News Now))
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Veterans Day Parade is coming back!

The parade has been missing from downtown Tucson’s streets for the past two years.

Last year, the parade was canceled because of construction. It was also canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade has been one of the key events scheduled for the city of Tucson to celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11.

The parade will begin at approximately 11 a.m., following the traditional downtown parade route that begins and ends at West Alameda Street and South Granada Avenue.

The 90-minute parade will feature over 15 units and nearly 200 people including groups from various veterans’ organizations and marching bands from area high schools. High School Junior ROTC units and other military and veteran-related groups will also appear.

