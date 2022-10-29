Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

A bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game in Texas was involved in a rollover crash. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, were injured in a rollover crash in Texas.

KLTV reports a bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game on Friday rolled over on Highway 294.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver lost control of the bus as it entered a curve and ended up rolling over after leaving the road.

Authorities said 12 students, two faculty members, and one infant were on board. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, it was raining at the time of the crash, and standing water was on the roadway.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falcon 9 rocket launched by Space X is visible across the Tucson area.
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
A police car.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side
The right two lanes of I-10 were blocked Friday morning, Oct. 28, because of a truck fire.
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic backups on eastbound I-10 near Orange Grove Road

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Death toll increases to 59 in South Korea Halloween crowd surge, officials say
Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson
GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens are dead in Seoul, South Korea after a crowd surged during Halloween...
GRAPHIC: from deadly South Korea Halloween stampede
Carlos Ortega was arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and custodial...
Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in attempted kidnapping on Oct. 7
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30