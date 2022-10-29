Advertise
Attorney General responds to Cochise County’s efforts to hand count ballots in Nov. 8 election

(Jack Springgate)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office released an informal opinion on Friday, Oct. 28 that appears to favor Cochise County’s recent decision to seek a hand count of the Nov. 8 election results.

The Attorney General’s Office writes that, under state law, there is no set limit or the language is ambiguous about the limit when it comes to the number of polling places or voting centers that can be hand counted.

The opinion also argues that Cochise County has the authority to order a full hand count of all early and in-person votes, but not provisional or conditional provisional votes.

However, the opinion states, that hand count is limited to five races: two statewide races, one statewide proposition, one federal race and one legislative race on the ballot.

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted 2 to 1 in favor of the hand count on Monday, Oct. 24.

The day prior to the decision, Arizona Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate warned against the plan. The state gave the county until Wednesday evening, Oct. 26 to rescind the decision or face a lawsuit.

