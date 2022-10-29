Differences threaten the future of the RTA transportation plans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Tucson, Pima County and Rio Nuevo officials gathered to dedicate the beginning of the Sunshine Mile project on East Broadway this week, there was little mention of the issues which surrounded the widening project.

It took nearly 30 years to finally get in widened but the last eight were very contentious between the city and the Regional Transportation Authority, the RTA.

The RTA was passed by voters in 2006, a half cent sales tax to build roadways throughout the region, a two billion dollar endeavor.

But when they finally got around to the Broadway widening project, there were major differences of opinion.

Under the RTA plan, Broadway was to be widened to eight lanes but traffic patterns never materialized so the city wanted it down scoped to six lanes. The RTA said that’s not what voters passed.

But after a contentious seven years, it was built at six lanes.

Now, the city is facing the same issue along First Avenue from Grant Road to River Road. The RTA plan calls for six lanes but traffic studies show the current four lanes will do, along with a few amenities.

The city and RTA are at it again. But this time, there’s more at stake.

The original RTA was for 20 years which is coming to an end. How to keep the program going, called RTANext, is on the line.

Will voters approve another half cent for another 20 years.

“If i had to vote right now I’d say let’s just let the city of Tucson do our own half cent sales tax, just for the city of Tucson, for the next ten or twenty years and do our own complete streets ourselves,” said Ward Six Council member Steve Kozachik.

There are other issues, like the huge cost increases in construction because of inflation. It means the cost of the city projects are nearly double the cost of the original plan. Who pays for the inflation increases.

It’s a bone of contention.

“We fight them over inflation, we fight them over scope changes,” Kozachik said.

And money.

The RTA estimates in will be $150 million short of it’s $2 Billion goal. So who picks up the shortfall?

Now, Pima County this week will take up its issues with the RTA, and on Tuesday will vote on whether to ask for a third party legal and financial review of the RTA and whether the county can or should advocate for needed changes.

“I don’t know that anyone knows exactly where or what’s going on with the money, there does appear to be some transparency issues,” said Matt Heinz, District 2 County Supervisor who brought the items forward for a county vote. “So I think that getting some more information now as to what’s going on is really important.”

It seems most believe coming to an agreement is vital if they are going to sell it to the community which will determine if there is an RTA Next or whether all the jurisdictions go it alone as they did in the past.

Regional cooperation has been good for the area in getting much needed project done. But it appears that more agreement is needed to get everyone on the same page.

