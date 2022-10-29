Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions for Wildcat Homecoming

Allie Potter Oct. 29 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions will continue through Tuesday with temperatures remaining a bit cooler than average. A storm system will bring a few showers to the area late Wednesday into Friday along with much cooler temperatures Thursday into the weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

