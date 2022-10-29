Advertise
Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in attempted kidnapping on Oct. 7

Carlos Ortega was arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and custodial interference.
Carlos Ortega was arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and custodial interference.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies have arrested 25-year-old Carlos Ortega in connection to an attempted kidnapping.

On October 28, just after 8:00 p.m., detectives arrested Ortega. Through investigative efforts, Ortega was identified as the suspect in the kidnapping.

Deputies began searching for Ortega after he allegedly kidnapped a seven-year-old girl on Friday, Oct. 7.

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 8600 block of Nogales Highway in response to reports of a child in distress. A bystander had stopped out with the child and called 911.

Once authorities arrived, the girl told them she had been abducted near her home by a man in a vehicle and released a short time later.

Ortega was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and custodial interference.

