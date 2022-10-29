Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in attempted kidnapping on Oct. 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies have arrested 25-year-old Carlos Ortega in connection to an attempted kidnapping.

On October 28, just after 8:00 p.m., detectives arrested Ortega. Through investigative efforts, Ortega was identified as the suspect in the kidnapping.

Deputies began searching for Ortega after he allegedly kidnapped a seven-year-old girl on Friday, Oct. 7.

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 8600 block of Nogales Highway in response to reports of a child in distress. A bystander had stopped out with the child and called 911.

Once authorities arrived, the girl told them she had been abducted near her home by a man in a vehicle and released a short time later.

Ortega was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and custodial interference.

