Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Teacher with alleged ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order

a
a(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school.

Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green jail uniform in Lake Superior Court with her attorney.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports a judge affirmed Carrasquillo’s not guilty plea to one felony count of intimidation.

Carrasquillo is being held with a bond set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash. Court records say Carrasquillo communicated “a threat to commit murder” on Oct. 12.

A teacher is in police custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students and staff at her school. (WLS)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falcon 9 rocket launched by Space X is visible across the Tucson area.
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
A police car.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side
The right two lanes of I-10 were blocked Friday morning, Oct. 28, because of a truck fire.
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic backups on eastbound I-10 near Orange Grove Road

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Death toll increases to 59 in South Korea Halloween crowd surge, officials say
Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson
GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens are dead in Seoul, South Korea after a crowd surged during Halloween...
GRAPHIC: from deadly South Korea Halloween stampede
Carlos Ortega was arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and custodial...
Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in attempted kidnapping on Oct. 7
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30