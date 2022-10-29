Advertise
Wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation, Labor Dept. finds

New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.
New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.(PR Image Factory via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - It appears workers are getting paid more, but inflation may have them feeling like they are getting paid less.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its quarterly employment cost index Friday. It showed wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation.

Wages and salaries for workers rose 1.3% in the third quarter and over 5% in the year ending in September.

However, that’s when you don’t add in inflation.

When the numbers are adjusted for rising prices, wages and salaries have actually declined 3% over the year.

The costs for employers are also rising.

Paying for wages and benefits cost employers over 1% more in the third quarter, not accounting for inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

