Weather ‘perfect’ ahead of U of A homecoming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s Homecoming Weekend and the weather will be perfect!

Under bright sunshine, the 4 pm kickoff temperature at Arizona Stadium will be 78 degrees, dropping into the low-70s by the fourth quarter.

For the rest of Halloween Weekend, highs will be near 80 degrees with overnight lows close to 50. Several more warm days are in store for southern Arizona with highs in the 80s through Tuesday.

Increasing clouds will drop us into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday as a Pacific storm system drops into place across the western United States.

This will bring the Tucson area increasing clouds, leading to a chance for showers from Thursday into Friday. As temperatures continue to fall, it’s possible that the rain could change over to snow at the higher elevations on Friday.

We’ll fine tune the forecast for both rainfall and snowfall estimates as the system approaches. Enjoy the weekend and BEAR DOWN!

