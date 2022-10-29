Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Weather ‘perfect’ ahead of U of A homecoming

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s Homecoming Weekend and the weather will be perfect!

Under bright sunshine, the 4 pm kickoff temperature at Arizona Stadium will be 78 degrees, dropping into the low-70s by the fourth quarter.

For the rest of Halloween Weekend, highs will be near 80 degrees with overnight lows close to 50. Several more warm days are in store for southern Arizona with highs in the 80s through Tuesday.

Increasing clouds will drop us into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday as a Pacific storm system drops into place across the western United States.

This will bring the Tucson area increasing clouds, leading to a chance for showers from Thursday into Friday. As temperatures continue to fall, it’s possible that the rain could change over to snow at the higher elevations on Friday.

We’ll fine tune the forecast for both rainfall and snowfall estimates as the system approaches. Enjoy the weekend and BEAR DOWN!

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falcon 9 rocket launched by Space X is visible across the Tucson area.
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Three inflatable Halloween decorations stolen from Tucson family's front yard.
Two men caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from Tucson family
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say

Latest News

Weather ‘perfect’ ahead of U of A homecoming
Weather ‘perfect’ ahead of U of A homecoming
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 28th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Halloween is looking like a treat!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 28th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 28th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST STRANGE LIGHT EXPLAINED THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Halloween week brings treat then trick!