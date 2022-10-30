Advertise
12 homes evacuated because of brush fire near Willcox

Twelve homes were evacuated because of a brush fire near West Marguerite and Fort Grant roads in Willcox Sunday, Oct. 30.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Twelve homes were evacuated because of a brush fire near Willcox Sunday, Oct. 30.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews are on scene and deputies are assisting in the incident, which is located roughly southwest of the intersection of West Marguerite and Fort Grant roads. A tweet from Arizona State Forestry placed the fire southwest of Willcox.

Preliminary estimates of the fire range from 25 to “up to a few hundred” acres.

.Cochise County Emergency Management has issued an Alert Sense notification for the immediate area advising residents to GO! until the fire is under control.

Officials are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

