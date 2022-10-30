Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The spooktacular weekend continues

Allie Potter Oct. 30 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with temperatures remaining near to a bit cooler than average. A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area Wednesday night into Friday along with much cooler temperatures Thursday into next weekend.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

