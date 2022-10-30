I-19 closed near Green Valley due to fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. DPS said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57.

DPS said around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a one-vehicle fatal collision.

DPS said northbound lanes are blocked and there is no estimated reopening time.

