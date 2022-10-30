Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

I-19 near Green Valley reopens after fatal crash

(WAGM)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened northbound Interstate-19 after a crash near Green Valley.

Arizona Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of Interstate-19 was closed at kilometer post 57.

DPS told KOLD News 13 around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a one-vehicle fatal collision.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility
A police car.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
A Customs and Border Protection officer holds a photo of drugs that were found hidden inside a...
Smugglers get creative in outrageous attempts to get narcotics across Arizona border
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

Latest News

Tucson police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Broadway Boulevard at...
Pedestrian struck at intersection of Broadway Boulevard, Randolph Way
(Source: MGN)
Woman arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run at Alvernon Way and Juarez Street
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The right two lanes of I-10 were blocked Friday morning, Oct. 28, because of a truck fire.
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic backups on eastbound I-10 near Orange Grove Road