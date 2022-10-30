I-19 near Green Valley reopens after fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened northbound Interstate-19 after a crash near Green Valley.

Arizona Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of Interstate-19 was closed at kilometer post 57.

DPS told KOLD News 13 around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a one-vehicle fatal collision.

