I-19 near Green Valley reopens after fatal crash
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened northbound Interstate-19 after a crash near Green Valley.
Arizona Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of Interstate-19 was closed at kilometer post 57.
DPS told KOLD News 13 around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a one-vehicle fatal collision.
