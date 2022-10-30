Advertise
Pedestrian struck at intersection of Broadway Boulevard, Randolph Way

Tucson police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Broadway Boulevard at...
Tucson police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Broadway Boulevard at Randolph Way Saturday night, Oct. 29.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Randolph Way while they investigate a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.

A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, Oct. 29.

No additional information was immediately available.

