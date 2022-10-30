Advertise
Trojans spoil Wildcats homecoming, 45-37

University of Arizona football.
University of Arizona football.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The USC Trojans beat Arizona, 45-37, in the Wildcats’ homecoming game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Oct. 29.

Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Tahj Washington led the USC receivers with 118 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. Travis Dye was the leading receiver for the Trojans, getting 113 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.

The Trojans offense out-gained the Wildcats 621-543 yards, powering USC (7-1 Pac-12, 5-1 overall) to its 10th-straight win over Arizona (3-5, 1-4). The Trojans lead the series 38-8.

Jayden de Laura threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once. Dorian Singer led Wildcats receivers with three touchowns and 141 yards on seven catches.

The interception by defensive back Bryson Shaw was the only turnover in the game.

Arizona opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State, lost 39-17 to Mississippi Statebeat North Dakota State 31-28 in Week 3, lost its Pac-12 opener 49-31 at Cal, crushed Colorado 43-20 and lost to No. 12 Oregon 49-22 last week.

The Wildcats next face Utah Nov. 5 in Salt Lake City.

