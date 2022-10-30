Advertise
Woman arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run at Alvernon Way and Juarez Street

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a woman suspected of leaving a fatal collision with a pedestrian at the intersection of South Alvernon Way and East Juarez Street.

Police say 33-year-old Samantha Elizabeth Sandidge was booked into Pima County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Police say a man was struck while he was crossing Alvernon Way near an unmarked crosswalk at Juarez Street. Police have not released the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

The vehicle that struck the man was traveling north on Alvernon and fled the scene without stopping, police say.

Detectives gathered information regarding the suspect vehicle and driver, who was ultimately located and taken into custody near South Wilmot Road and East Broadway Boulevard. Police identified Sandidge as the suspected driver.

The investigation is ongoing and police say other charges may be added at a later date.

