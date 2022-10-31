Advertise
2 die in crash at Valencia Road, Nogales Highway

Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the intersection of East Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a fiery single-vehicle crash near Tucson International Airport early Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver, 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado, and his female passenger, 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Personnel from the Tucson Fire Department also responded to the crash. Part of the vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, had become detached in the crash and caught fire.

TPD detectives learned that the Silverado was traveling north on South Nogales Highway at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle approached East Valencia Road, it struck the island that separates right-turn vehicles from northbound traffic. The Silverado continued over the island struck the traffic signal pole on the northeast corner of the intersection. As a result of that impact, the vehicle broke into several parts.

Police say the vehicle’s speed was well in excess of the posted speed limit and was a major contributing factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department were in the area and arrived first emergency personnel at the scene.

