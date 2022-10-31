Alleged child molester extradited to Phoenix from Mexico

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of child sex crimes has been extradited back to Phoenix after being arrested in Mexico after years on the run.

According to a news release from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Miguel Franco-Castañeda, is accused of molesting three children under the age of 15 between 2014 and 2015. In late September, he was extradited back into the U.S. from Mexico. Earlier this month, he was arraigned on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of touching a minor, and one count of molestation of a child.

“This defendant had absconded for years and now we can bring justice to his victims who were innocent children when they were abused. This defendant ran from the law, but the law has found him, and the law will hold him accountable,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Exact details on how he was found and arrested have not been released. Details on the alleged crimes weren’t immediately available.

