Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody

A Senate bill aims to pull the hospital from the department and give it more attention.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning.

According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the alleged assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients allegedly tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.

Police later said that the men were holding staff against their will. Three staff members, a man and two women suffered minor injuries and were treated on-site.

“Such incidents are extremely rare, and the Arizona State Hospital has established procedures in place to protect staff and patients if one should occur,” said ADHS spokesperson Steve Elliott in an emailed statement.

At this time, police say that all three men will be booked into jail. It’s unclear what specific charges they will face. No other information was immediately released.

