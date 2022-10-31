FIRST ALERT FORECAST: boo-tiful Halloween forecast!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with temperatures remaining near to a bit cooler than average. A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area Wednesday night into Friday along with much cooler temperatures Thursday into next weekend.

HALLOWEEN: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Gusty winds.

THURSDAY: 30% rain chance. Gusty winds with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning. Highs in the low 60s with clouds clearing.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.