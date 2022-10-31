Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Julia Roberts says Martin Luther King Jr. family paid for her birth

In honor of Julia Roberts’ 55th birthday on Oct. 28, someone tweeted a clip of the actress...
In honor of Julia Roberts’ 55th birthday on Oct. 28, someone tweeted a clip of the actress sharing the story with journalist Gayle King, who has no relation to Dr. King.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress Julia Roberts recently revealed Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth.

In honor of Roberts’ 55th birthday on Oct. 28, someone tweeted a clip of the actress sharing the story with journalist Gayle King, who has no relation to the civil rights leaders.

Roberts explained that her parents owned a theater school in Atlanta and Coretta Scott King asked if her children could be part of the school.

She said their children were having a hard time finding a place that would accept them, as it was the time of Jim Crow laws and segregation in the south.

Roberts’ mother told accepted them into the school, thus beginning the friendship between the civil rights leaders and the actress’ parents.

Their friendship eventually led to the Kings paying for Roberts’ birth at a Georgia hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility
Rio Rico teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 19 near Green Valley
Samantha Elizabeth Sandidge, 33, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal...
Woman arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Tucson
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema
Senator Sinema reacts to Interior Department’s announcement to protect Colorado River System
A Customs and Border Protection officer holds a photo of drugs that were found hidden inside a...
Smugglers get creative in outrageous attempts to get narcotics across Arizona border

Latest News

When physicians are struggling with substance abuse issues, many can turn to their states...
Private Practice: Confidential drug and alcohol programs for physicians keep patients in the dark
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Police: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack wanted to hold House Speaker Pelosi hostage
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow
The vistor center at Sabino Canyon has been vandalized repeatedly over the past few months.
Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks