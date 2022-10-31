Officials stress safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ahead of trick-or-treating on Monday night, officials with the Northwest Fire District have some tips to stay safe.

When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so they can see out.

Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costumes.

Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes.

Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working.

Tell children to stay away from open flames including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them.