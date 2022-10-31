Advertise
Phoenix police officer injured after armed robbery suspects flee scene

Police are on the scene after an officer-involved crash in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Police are on the scene after an officer-involved crash in Phoenix early Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) –- A Phoenix police officer was transported to the hospital after a crash.

Officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that two Phoenix officers were responding to reports of an armed robbery at the Circle K near 23rd and Northern avenues at 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. As officers arrived. they found that the suspects had fled the scene.

TRENDING: Maricopa County animal shelter temporarily closed due to potential disease outbreak

The officers located the suspects in the area and when they approached the intersection at 19th and Northern avenue, that’s when one of the officers was hit by a person in a work truck. Both the officer and driver of the truck were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects are still on the loose.

Drivers in the area are being asked to avoid both intersections as detectives actively work the scene. Valley Metro light rail passengers should also expect delays as the investigation continues. Click/tap here for updates. No other information has been released.

