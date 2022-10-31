Advertise
Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months

Sunnyside Unified School District
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down.

Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation.

Under Arizona law, the district’s governing board may submit up to three names to the county school superintendent for consideration to fill the vacancy. The superintendent is not required to select a member from that list of names.

Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams plans to review and consider any qualified candidate who is interested in filling the vacancy.

Qualified candidates who are interested can must submit an affidavit of qualification and candidate appointment questionnaire to the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office by Dec. 1.

The application packet can be found online and can be delivered directly to the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office at 200 North stone Avenue or emailed to matthew.stamp@pima.gov.

If a candidate is chosen, they will take office on the day they are appointed and will continue through Dec. 31, 2024. The position will be on the ballot in the Bovember 2024 general election as a four-year-term.

