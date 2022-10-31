Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County.

The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months.

“We have tried to increase law enforcement presence, repair damages, and work with our volunteers to keep an eye out,” the CNF said in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, our efforts have proven ineffective.”

The restrooms at the center will now be locked outside of normal operating hours. Everyone is asked to report any suspicious activity to 911.

