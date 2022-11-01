Advertise
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting in north Phoenix

(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An eight-year-old who was fighting for her life after being shot in a violent road rage incident last week has died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 8-year-old girl in critical condition after road rage shooting in north Phoenix

Phoenix police and firefighters had responded to the area of 16th Street and Greenway Parkway around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. When they arrived, they learned that a fight between two men turned violent and became physical. During the fight, the 28-year-old second driver stabbed the other man before jumping back into his car. Police say he began to drive away, but the Jeep driver pulled out a gun and began shooting. The 8-year-old girl sitting in the backseat was hit. Two men were also hospitalized.

Authorities previously said that the girl was hospitalized but in stable condition. Early Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the girl, who has not been identified, passed away.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that more details are expected to be released later in the day on Tuesday. Check back for updates.

