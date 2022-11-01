Arizona races tighten up, big guns come to town to help collect votes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are eight days before Election Day 2022 and the candidates are checking a few last minute boxes to make sure no votes are left behind.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, who is locked in a tight battle with Republican Blake Masters, spent the afternoon at the University of Arizona urging young people to get out to vote.

“It’s really important that people between the ages of 18 and 29 show up to vote,” Kelly said. “That’s the group of people who show up the least.”

It’s too early to tell but early indications are the youth vote has fallen off since 2020. Younger people generally don’t show up during mid-terms.

“I think they’re going to show up, I know the ones I talked with today are going to show up,” Kelly said. “A lot of them have already voted.”

Still, the Democrats are taking nothing for granted calling in the big guns, like former President Barack Obama, who will be in Arizona this week to campaign for Kelly and Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs.

The Republicans have already brought its heavyweight team including former President Donald Trump, South Dakota Governor Christi Noem, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

OH Predictive Insights released its latest poll before the election showing the Senate race and the Governor’s race as toss-ups.

Kelly leads Blake Masters by two points, 48 to 46%. Lake leads Hobbs by two points, 49 to 47%.

