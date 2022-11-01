FIRST ALERT FORECAST: November coming in with a bang!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with temperatures remaining near average for early November. A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area Wednesday night through Friday morning along with much cooler temperatures beginning Thursday. Gusty winds expected Wednesday and Thursday as well.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Gusty winds. 10% rain chance.
THURSDAY: 30% rain chance. Gusty winds with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: 20% chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s with clouds clearing.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
