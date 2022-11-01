Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: November coming in with a bang!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, November 1st
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with temperatures remaining near average for early November. A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area Wednesday night through Friday morning along with much cooler temperatures beginning Thursday. Gusty winds expected Wednesday and Thursday as well.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Gusty winds. 10% rain chance.

THURSDAY: 30% rain chance. Gusty winds with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s with clouds clearing.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

