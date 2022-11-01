Former Oro Valley police, school resource officer caught up in child sex sting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Oro Valley police officer, who served as a school resource officer at Canyon del Oro High for several years, has been accused of trying to have sex with underage children in Michigan.

According to KOLD’s sister station WNEM, Daniel Horetski was one of three men arrested during a sex sting operation in July.

The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed Horetski worked for the department for 23 years before retiring in 2019. The OVPD also confirmed Horetski spent several years as a resource officer at CDO.

The OVPD said it is not aware of any allegations involving Horetski from his time spent with the department or at the school. KOLD reached out to Amphitheater Public Schools, which runs CDO, for comment on Horetski’s arrest.

The 45-year-old Horetski has been charged with child sexually explicit activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

WNEM reported that the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team set up fake prostitution sites to catch predators. The three suspects, including Horetski, allegedly shopped the site and reached out to communicate with a minor.

Allegedly all three men went to the location and met with undercover deputies and were arrested. One of the three suspects admitted to wanting to have sex with an underage male and the others wanted to with an underage female.

