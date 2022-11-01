Advertise
Former President Obama to rally for Arizona Democrats at Phoenix-area high school

File photo of Barack Obama's rally in Georgia.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former President Barack Obama is stopping by Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen Village for a Democratic rally this week, just days before next Tuesday’s election.

In particular, Obama is looking to shore up support for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs in a “get out the vote” style event Wednesday evening, encouraging voters to turn out in massive numbers. Other elected officials, including Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles and Congressman Ruben Gallego, will be in attendance. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.

Obama’s stop comes weeks after former President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Mesa for GOP candidates.

For more information on Wednesday’s rally, click/tap here.

Here’s a full list of attendees:

  • President Barack Obama
  • Senator Mark Kelly
  • Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
  • Mesa Mayor John Giles
  • Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes
  • Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes
  • Congressman Ruben Gallego
  • Arizona Corporation Commissioner Sandra Kennedy
  • Arizona State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman
  • Arizona Democratic Party Chair and State Senator Raquel Terán

