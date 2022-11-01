At least one killed in crash on Oracle, Magee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roads have reopened after a single-vehicle wreck killed at least one person in Oro Valley on Monday evening, Oct. 31.

Authorities said the eastbound Magee and the turn lane on North Oracle was blocked.

Oro Valley police did not name the victim killed in the wreck, but sent their condolences to their family and friends.

