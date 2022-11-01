Advertise
Libertarian Marc Victor drops out of US Senate race, endorses Masters

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the race, with Election Day just days away.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With just one week left until Election Day, and thousands of early ballots already cast, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate Marc Victor has dropped out of the race. Victor made the announcement early Tuesday morning, along with his decision to endorse Republican candidate Blake Masters over incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly.

TRENDING: Justice Department says ‘vigilante ballot security efforts’ in Arizona are likely illegal

“At my invitation, Blake Masters and I had an unscripted, open, and recorded discussion and exchange of ideas on a variety of issues – we discussed the economy, taxation, foreign policy, existential threats, education, the Federal Reserve, energy policy, guns, immigration, abortion, the drug war, separation of church and state, same-sex marriage, and euthanasia,” Victor said in a statement. “I found Blake to be generally supportive of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement. Likewise, we found ourselves in general agreement about how to improve America and advance the cause of freedom and peace. After that discussion, I believe it is in the best interests of freedom and peace to withdraw my candidacy and enthusiastically support Blake Masters for United States Senate. I intend to assist in any way reasonably possible to elect Blake.”

A recent Arizona’s Family/Highground poll showed the two candidates within the margin of error as Masters had narrowed the gap with Sen. Kelly. An OH Predictive Poll conducted last week gave Kelly a two-point lead.

Trump-endorsed Masters is hopeful this development will give him an edge as Election Day inches closer. and immediately responded to the news. “Marc Victor joins a growing list of Arizonans from across the political spectrum who are fed up with open borders, big government corruption, and rising crime. We are building a broad coalition to defeat the worst Senator in America. This is another major boost of momentum as we consolidate our support against the extreme and radical policies of Mark Kelly and Joe Biden. Live and Let Live.”

