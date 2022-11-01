Advertise
Man dies two weeks after crash at Kolb, Stella in Tucson


The crash involving a silver 2005 Buick Le Sabre and a white 1999 Toyota Tacoma happened at the intersection of East Stella and South Kolb roads just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 13.(Source: MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in mid-October has died, police said.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash at South Kolb and East Stella roads on Oct. 13. The medical examiner’s office informed police on Oct. 28 that Jones had died.

The other driver involved, 33-year-old Rasson Keyon Howell, was arrested at the scene and booked on charges of aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Howell’s charges will be updated as a result of Jones’ passing.

The crash involving a silver 2005 Buick Le Sabre and a white 1999 Toyota Tacoma happened just before 8 p.m. TPD detectives determined that the Buick, driven by Howell, was traveling south on Kolb Road when it allegedly failed to stop for a red light, colliding with the eastbound Toyota driven by Jones.

An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that Howell was allegedly impaired at the time of the collision.

