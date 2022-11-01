Man dies two weeks after crash at Kolb, Stella in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in mid-October has died, police said.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash at South Kolb and East Stella roads on Oct. 13. The medical examiner’s office informed police on Oct. 28 that Jones had died.

The other driver involved, 33-year-old Rasson Keyon Howell, was arrested at the scene and booked on charges of aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Howell’s charges will be updated as a result of Jones’ passing.

The crash involving a silver 2005 Buick Le Sabre and a white 1999 Toyota Tacoma happened just before 8 p.m. TPD detectives determined that the Buick, driven by Howell, was traveling south on Kolb Road when it allegedly failed to stop for a red light, colliding with the eastbound Toyota driven by Jones.

An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that Howell was allegedly impaired at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.