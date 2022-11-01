One seriously injured in wreck on Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a wreck that caused serious injuries on Monday evening Oct. 31.

Officers said two vehicles collided on Campbell Avenue, on the south side, resulting in one person being seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Campbell Avenue will be closed between Irvington and Drexel as they investigate.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.