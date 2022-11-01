Advertise
One seriously injured in wreck on Campbell

A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:55 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a wreck that caused serious injuries on Monday evening Oct. 31.

Officers said two vehicles collided on Campbell Avenue, on the south side, resulting in one person being seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Campbell Avenue will be closed between Irvington and Drexel as they investigate.

