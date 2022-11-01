Advertise
Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms

Eusebio-Hernandez was booked on one count of unlawful recording.
Eusebio-Hernandez was booked on one count of unlawful recording.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.

The staff was walking toward the changing room when Eusebio-Hernandez picked up his phone and tried to leave, investigators said. A bystander then stopped Eusebio-Hernandez, took his phone and gave it to staff. A video of the teen girl changing was found on the phone, along with more videos of other victims, police say.

Phoenix police arrived at the store and took Eusebio-Hernandez into custody. Court documents say he admitted he knew what he was doing and it “was not a mistake.” He told police he didn’t know the girls he was filming. Investigators say he told police he was sorry and embarrassed, asking for forgiveness. Eusebio-Hernandez was booked on one count of unlawful recording.

