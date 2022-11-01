School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic.

Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in southern Arizona is at the bottom of this story.

The purpose of the report cards is to give parents a yardstick to compare schools -- and school leaders have a snapshot of where they need to improve. The state education departments work on targeted plans with “D” and “F” schools to help them raise their scores.

Schools have until Nov. 15 to appeal their grades.

A Schools

Amphitheater: Copper Creek Elementary, Lawrence W Cross Middle, Lulu Walker, Mesa Verde Elementary, Painted Sky Elementary, Richard B Wilson Jr., The Innovation Academy, Winifred Harelson Elementary, Canyon Del Oro High, Ironwood Ridge High.

Catalina Foothills: Canyon View Elementary, Catalina Foothills High, Esperero Canyon Middle, Manzanita, Oak Grove Middle, Sunrise Elementary, Ventana Vista Elementary.

Flowing Wells: Flowing Wells, J Robert Hendricks Elementary, Robert Richardson Elementary.

Marana Unified: Degrazia Elementary, Dove Mountain K-8, Quail Run Elementary, Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary, Twin Peaks Elementary, Mountain View High.

Sunnyside Unified: Elvira Elementary.

Tanque Verde Unified: Agua Caliente, Emily Gray Junior High, Tanque Verde Elementary, Tanque Verde High.

Tucson Unified: Carrillo Intermediate, Gale Elementary, Lineweaver Elementary, Marshall Elementary, Robins Elementary, Sabino High, Sam Hughes Elementary, Tolson Elementary.

Vail Unified: Acacia Elementary, Andrada Polytechnic High, Corona Foothills Middle, Cottonwood Elementary, Desert Sky Middle, Empire High, Esmond Station, Mesquite Elementary, Ocotillo Ridge Elementary, Old Vail Middle, Rincon Vista Middle, Sycamore Elementary, Vail Academy & High, Vail Blended Learning.

B Schools

Amphitheater: Amphi Academy Online, Coronado K-8, Frances Owen Holaway Elementary, La Cima Middle, Marion Donaldson Elementary, Rio Vista Elementary, Southside Community.

Flowing Wells: Centennial Elementary, Douglas Elementary, Flowing Wells Junior High, Laguna Elementary.

Marana Unified: Butterfield Elementary, Coyote Trail Elementary, Gladden Farms Elementary, Marana High, Marjorie W Estes Elementary, MCAT High, Picture Rocks Elementary.

Sunnyside Unified: Craycroft Elementary, Desert View High, Esperanza Elementary, Gallego Intermediate, Liberty Elementary, Los Amigos Elementary, Los Ninos Elementary, Mission Manor Elementary, Rivera Elementary, Santa Clara Elementary, STAR Academic High, Summit View Elementary.

Tucson Unified: Anna Henry Elementary, Bonillas Elementary, Borman Elementary, Borton Primary, C E Rose Elementary, Cavett Elementary, Cragin Elementary, Dunham Elementary, Ford Elementary, Frances J Warren Elementary, Gridley Middle, Henry Hank Oyama, Hollinger K-8, Howell Peter Elementary, Ida Flood Dodge Traditional Middle, Innovation Tech, Irene Erickson Elementary, Laura N. Banks Elementary, Lynn Urquides, Magee Middle, Mission View Elementary, Ochoa Elementary, Palo Verde High, Roberts Naylor, Robison Elementary, Roskruge Bilingual Magnet, Sahuaro High, Tucson High, Utterback Middle, Van Buskirk Elementary, Vesey Elementary, Wakefield Middle, Wheeler Elementary.

Vail Unified: Civano Community K-8, Mica Mountain High.

C Schools

Amphitheater: Amphitheater High, Amphitheater Middle, EC Nash, Helen Keeling Elementary, L M Prince,

Flowing Wells: Flowing Wells Digital, Homer Davis Elementary.

Marana Unified: Ironwood Elementary, Marana Middle, Roadrunner Elementary, Tortolita Middle.

Sunnyside Unified: Apollo Middle, Billy Lane Lauffer Middle, Challenger Middle School, Drexel Elementary, Sierra 2-8 School, Sunnyside High.

Tucson Unified: Alice Vail Middle, Anna Lawrence Intermediate, Annie Kellond Elementary, Bloom Elementary, Catalina High, Cholla High, Collier Elementary, Davidson Elementary, Davis Bilingual, Dietz K-8, Drachman Primary, Holladay Intermediate, Hudlow Elementary, John B Wright Elementary, John E White Elementary, Maldonado Amelia Elementary, Mansfeld Middle Magnet, McCorkle PK-8, Miles-Exploratory Learning Center, Miller Elementary, Morgan Maxwell, Myers-Ganoung Elementary, Pueblo Gardens Elementary, Pueblo High, Raul Grijalva Elementary, Rincon High, Santa Rita High, Secrist Middle, Soleng Tom Elementary, W Arthur Sewel Elementary, W V Whitmore Elementary.

Vail Unified: Pantano High.

D Schools

Flowing Wells: Sentinel Peak High.

Sunnyside Unified: Sunnyside Online Success Academy.

Tucson Unified: Blenman Elementary, Booth-Fickett, Doolen Middle, Harold Steele Elementary, Manzo Elementary, Pistor Middle, Tully Elementary, Valencia Middle.

F Schools

Tucson Unified: Safford K-8.

Complete Report

