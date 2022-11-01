Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Sky Harbor set to become first airport worldwide to offer Waymo’s self-driving service

Waymo's autonomously driven Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV
Waymo's autonomously driven Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV(Handout courtesy: Waymo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sky Harbor International Airport is becoming the first airport in the world to offer Waymo’s autonomous (self-driving) ride-hailing service.

“Phoenix leads the nation in demonstrating autonomous vehicle technology, science, and safety,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “The future of travel is here, and Waymo One service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport marks our city’s commitment to innovation and technological advancements that will impact the world.”

TRENDING: Waymo launches its self-driving service without backup drivers

Waymo, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, said starting Tuesday, selected “Trusted Driver” participants can take a self-driving to-and-from downtown Phoenix and the airport with a specialist observing the ride. Very soon, specialists will be removed, and ride-share riders can grab a fully electric vehicle to drive them by themselves 24/7.

Company officials say pickups and drop-offs are happening at the 44th Street Sky Train Station, and airport visitors can access them every few minutes. This latest advancement comes in a wave of rapidly expanding services. While it started service two years ago, its first venture into downtown Phoenix was in May, the same time it announced an updated fleet with an elegantly-designed Jaguar I-PACE.

Arizona has been at the forefront of autonomous testing. In 2015, Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order outlining the state’s process for vehicle manufacturers to conduct self-driving development. In 2018, HB 2422 allowed personal delivery devices, like drones, to operate. Earlier this year, SB 1333 created a new vehicle classified for low-speed, self-operating vehicles called Neighborhood Occupantless Electric Vehicles (NOEV).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the...
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
At least one killed in crash on Oracle, Magee
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween

Latest News

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
2 police officers in stable condition after shooting in Newark, NJ
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker held without bail
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Arizona State Senator Nancy Barto announced on Tuesday that she’s calling for a total overhaul...
State Senator Barto calls for overhaul of Arizona State Hospital
Former Oro Valley police officer Daniel Horetski was arrested in Michigan on charges of child...
Former Oro Valley police, school resource officer caught up in child sex sting