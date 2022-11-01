State Senator Barto calls for overhaul of Arizona State Hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State Senator Nancy Barto is calling for a total overhaul and inspection of all Arizona State Hospital activities, the day after a group of patients reportedly assaulted three staff members before barricading themselves in a treatment room.

“While the Arizona Department of Health Services claims this incident was a rare occurrence, I’ve been contacted over the years by numerous courageous whistleblowers from within the system that have provided disturbing testimony on the many dangerous incidents, injuries, patient conditions and the lack of staffing that has led to what I see as a collapse of operations at the Arizona State Hospital,” said Senator Barto.

This isn’t the first time that the hospital has had staff and patient troubles. In 2021, two patients died by suicide in a month and anonymous reports from employees said they believe it could have been prevented had the hospital been better staffed.

The senator said that she believes the hospital needs independent oversight to ensure that all staff is well-protected and patients are getting the care that they need for their specific issues. She voted in April to support Senate Republican legislation that would have created a governance structure for the hospital instead of being regulated by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The bill did not pass.

“This is why I have a track record of promoting and voting for several important reforms, including SB 1444 and SB 1651, which both provide some degree of accountability,” the senator said. “Clearly more needs to be done to protect those who are suffering from mental illnesses and those who are providing care to these individuals. I will continue to advocate for this worthwhile change.”

Barto is a Republican running for re-election in the newly-redistricted Legislative District 4 against another incumbent state senator, Democrat Christine Marsh.

