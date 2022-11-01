Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As kids across the region dig through their candy bags on Halloween, homeowners say they still have a lot to spare thanks to just a few trick-or-treaters knocking at their doors.

Terisa Kellywood, Marana Resident, said her family spent the entire month turning their house into a haunted horror and she said the lack of trick-or-treaters was the scariest sight of all!

“This year, we’ve had almost no trick or treaters so far,” Kellywood said. “Parents going to so many community events, and kids having school tomorrow, it’s easier to go to community events than it is to go trick or treating anymore.”

Kellywood lives in Cortaro Ranch, and she said the entire night wasn’t a bust. She said it seemed like more kids came later that were traveling from other neighborhoods.

Nonetheless, Candy Crawloween in Oro Valley appeared to be a lot stronger.

“Years ago, we would just go to our neighborhoods where we lived and go door to door. Then later on we had to find safe neighborhoods like Saddle Brook that wouldn’t put razor blades in our apples,” said Rick Frey, Tucson Resident. “Now, it’s a good way to promote businesses and see parents here with the kids.”

A lot of parents said that’s the reason they opted out of traditional trick-or-treating.

“I think these are safer, there’s more people around, more eyes, more aware,” said Elvira Argote, Tucson Resident.

Argote and a few other parents said they would still take their children trick-or-treating later so they would get the best of both worlds.

“It’s good to keep the tradition alive, go around and meet your neighbors but its good to be involved with your community with the shopping centers as well,” said Lisa Osborne, Oro Valley Resident

Whether it was a community event or door knocking, kids tell us they just want to celebrate!

“As long as I get candy I’m good,” said Felix Lechuga a Trick-or-Treater.

Although the neighborhoods were busier later in the evening, homeowners say the below average turn out could be because the holiday fell on a Monday night.

