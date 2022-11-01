Vandals damage Sabino Canyon Visitor Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vandals are hitting a popular recreational area. For months, Sabino Canyon Visitor Center has been dealing with vandalism and the officials say the destruction has only escalated.

There’s been at least four fires set in the bathrooms at the visitor center. There’s also been at least seven windows that have either been kicked in or shot with a BB gun.

This vandalism has been an issue since May and isn’t showing any signs of stopping.

“We thought that it was going to die down. We though that it was just an oddity and that it would go away, but it hasn’t. since then, we’ve almost had vandalism every month and of varying degrees and it seems to be escalating at this point,” said Coronado National Forest’s Starr Farrell.

What started as toilet paper being set on fire in the bathrooms at the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center has now turned into fires in the trash cans. You can see the charring on the walls left over from the fires inside both of the men’s and women’s bathroom. After months of vandalism, officials are still unsure how many people are involved. But they believe it is the same person or group of people each time.

″We don’t know who’s behind it. Our recreational area is open 24-hours a day for visitors to come to and so we just really don’t know who it is. It’s all happening in the evening after our normal employees are gone and most of the visitors have left for the day,” Farrell said.

Coronado National Forest officials are going to great lengths to make the vandalism stop. They have evening patrols, stationed security guards, and cameras, but now they’re taking on a new measure that they’ve never had to do before.

“We have increased the amount of presence that we have here later into the evening. We’ve also started locking our bathrooms which is something we have never done in the past because we do have visitors here 24-hours a day and we want them to have somewhere to go,” she explained.

They started locking the bathrooms at the visitor center a couple of weeks ago, but the vandalism has continued. The most recent damage happened within the last week with the broken windows. Nothing has been stolen from the visitor center, so officials believe the vandals are breaking the windows just to break them.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the vandalism. Sabino Canyon officials are asking anyone who sees anything suspicious late at night at the visitor center to contact police to check it out.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.