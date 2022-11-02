2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say they found and arrested the two teenagers who were reportedly racing just before a deadly crash that killed four on July 22 in Phoenix.

Investigators said they were able to identify both drivers of the racing vehicles as a teenage girl and a teenage boy. Their names have not been released because they are a minor. Both teens were arrested on Thursday and booked into Juvenile Corrections Center on various felony charges.

According to investigators, one of the cars involved in the crash had been stolen and was street racing a dark-colored car on 43rd Avenue. The stolen car had six occupants and hit an uninvolved car trying to make a left turn around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Thunderbird Road.

3 are dead and 6 are hospitalized after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near 43rd Ave & Thunderbird Road. (Arizona's Family)

The driver of the uninvolved car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was killed along with two passengers, Sara Anne Loustaunau and British Pena. There were six passengers inside the stolen car, and all were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries from the crash. 19-year-old Galexy Saunders later died at the hospital.

