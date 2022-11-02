Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate

Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle. (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Julia Bingel and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 46-year-old man in Cleveland was killed after crashing into a guardrail along I-71 on Nov. 1.

Crash investigators said Freddie Bouchelle was driving in a 2006 Ford at speeds that were above the 60 mph posted limit when he went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons.

Bouchelle collided with the end of the guardrail, which pierced through the engine compartment of the car all the way through the back window, officials with the Cleveland Police Department said.

Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the...
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
Police say Sidney Garrand is accused of shooting and killing 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno during a...
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting in north Phoenix, man facing murder charge

Latest News

A judge heard more than five hours of testimony, including testimony from a Mesa voter who was...
Phoenix federal judge issues temporary restraining order against ballot drop box watchers
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20
Safety violations found following man’s presumed death at recycling plant