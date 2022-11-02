Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator said he may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He said some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules. He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey said he has been deluged with applications and is also seeing 100% retention at the management level.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Police say Sidney Garrand is accused of shooting and killing 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno during a...
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting in north Phoenix, man facing murder charge
Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the...
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools

Latest News

Remembering together, thousands are expected to participate in the All Souls Procession Sunday,...
Everything you need to know about All Souls Procession 2022
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10 billion
Sites prepare for potential threats as midterms loom closer.
EXPLAINER: Why The Associated Press calls US elections
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat