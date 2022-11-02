Advertise
DPS detectives seize firearms, grenades, ammo from a Tucson home

The Department of Public Safety seized multiple firearms, grenades and over 20 pounds of narcotics at a house near Tucson.(Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) — The Department of Public Safety seized firearms, tactical gear, a quarter pound of multi-colored fentanyl and other narcotics near Tucson on Saturday.

Detectives served a search warrant on the home of 34-year-old Francisco F. Abril and 43-year-old Gloria A. Ortiz. Detectives said they found 22 firearms that include rifles, shotguns, a machine pistol and handguns. They said they also found 80 magazines, including high-capacity drum magazines, over 7,000 rounds of ammunition, three bulletproof vests, six smoke grenades and one door-breaching battering ram.

Detectives said they also seized a quarter pound of “rainbow fentanyl” pills, over two pounds of fentanyl pills, over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, and about 2 grams of cocaine.

Abril was booked into the Pima County jail on various drugs and weapons charges.

