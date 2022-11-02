Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather whiplash

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, November 2nd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area Wednesday night through Friday morning along with much cooler temperatures beginning Thursday. Gusty winds expected Wednesday and Thursday as well as some mountain snow.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Gusty winds. 20% rain chance overnight.

THURSDAY: 30% rain chance. Gusty winds with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

