Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

ICE: Man accused of breaking into Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had expired student visa

Daniel Mota is a citizen of Portugal and hasn't kept his student status to stay in the U.S.,...
Daniel Mota is a citizen of Portugal and hasn't kept his student status to stay in the U.S., ICE said.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of breaking into gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had his legal status in the country run out, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for him, officials said on Wednesday. According to ICE, Daniel Mota hasn’t maintained his status as a registered student, and ICE’s fugitive operations team is trying to find him. He is from Portugal and came to the U.S. in 2018. ICE said it found out about Mota’s violations after he was arrested on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into jail.

TRENDING: Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school

On Oct. 25, investigators said Mota broke into Hobbs’ office near downtown Phoenix just before 7 p.m. Police said he stole an Apple computer mouse, an Apple keyboard and a black Nikon camera before leaving. The following night, a Phoenix police officer saw a news report on Arizona’s Family showing surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized Mota, court documents said. Mota was still in jail at the time, but when he was released, he was rearrested and booked into jail on one count of third-degree burglary. After his arrest, ICE found out about Mota, conducted a records check and discovered he violated his terms of coming into the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the...
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
(Source: pexels.com)
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

Latest News

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon...
Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom
FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy.
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
NASA says the last total lunar eclipse will occur early November.
A total lunar eclipse is expected to occur next week
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
Mary Flip, born in Illinois, spent her early years living through the Great Depression.
Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila