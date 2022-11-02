Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:27 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election.

As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.

Many students at the University of Arizona are taking advantage of the on campus voting center.

“There’s so much on the ballot this election, regardless of whether you lean left or right, there’s so much and it’s so important to stand up for what you believe in. voting is the best way to do that,” said student Jake Martin.

More younger voters are making their voices heard this election season. The number of young people voting has been jumping up each election cycle.

“The reason why that’s so crucial in a state like Arizona is because our elections are becoming so incredibly close. So, we’re expecting about a quarter of Arizona voters to be young people,” said Dr. Samara Klar, Associate Professor for the School of Government and Public Policy.

Experts said there are fewer barriers than ever for younger people to get out and vote. Here in Arizona, with close races, they feel like their vote truly counts.

″Gen Z voters can have an impact and sway the outcome of this election,” said Arizona student body president Patrick Robles. “It’s a matter of whether these candidates are talking about issues that excite and impact young voters.”

Students are also getting more involved in issues important to them, like the environment, abortion access and student debt.

“The youth are voting sometimes for Democrats, sometimes for Republicans,” Klar said. “But they do tend to break for the Democrats so as that portion of the electorate grows, it is a benefit to the Democratic Party in Arizona.”

Many students are also looking for candidates who are younger or from diverse backgrounds.

″I want to see a candidate who’s willing to stand for progressive solutions and a candidate who’s not going to beat around the bush,” Robles said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the...
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Pima County man found dead following crash at Oracle, Magee
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween

Latest News

Johnson served five years in prison for custodial interference, but police never found Gabriel...
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
Pima County offers more pay as it still faces poll worker shortage
Pima County offers higher pay as it still faces poll worker shortage
Pima County offers more pay as it still faces poll worker shortage
Pima County offers more pay as it still faces poll worker shortage
Marana student arrested for ‘concerning comments’ about weapons